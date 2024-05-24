Police Arrest Sean Kingston Just Hours After Taking His Mom Into Custody

Police arrested famous singer, Sean Kingston, on numerous fraud and theft charges, hours after arresting his mother Thursday.

Kingston was taken into custody in California, shortly after his 61-year-old mother, Janice Turner, was arrested at the South Florida mansion he had rented. An arrest warrant was issued for the singer following a raid on his South Florida mansion, but he was out-of-state at a performance at the time, according to People. “This evening, police in Fort Irwin, Calif., arrested Kisean Anderson, aka Sean Kingston without incident on a Broward Sheriff’s Office arrest warrant for numerous fraud and theft charges,” the Broward Sheriff’s Office said in a statement issued to People. “According to investigators, he will be booked into jail in San Bernardino, California.”

Shortly before his arrest, Kingston took to social media and addressed the matter. He downplayed the severity of the charges he was facing, and didn’t seem overly concerned.

“People love negative energy! I am good and so is my mother!” Kingston wrote to his Instagram Story, prior to his arrest, Thursday.

“My lawyers are handling everything as we speak,” he noted.

Police confirmed the arrests and search warrants were served as part of an active and ongoing investigation, according to People.

A lawsuit filed by Ver Ver Entertainment triggered the investigation into possible fraud. The suit was filed in February and claimed the singer was withholding items from the company that were not paid for.

According to the complaint, “Kingston presented “numerous false representations” to Ver Ver Entertainment, claiming he had a “current and ongoing working relationship” with Justin Bieber. Kingston allegedly promised to produce promotional videos with Bieber for the company to reduce his payments, and extend credit to him. Ver Ver Entertainment claimed they later discovered the artist had “no ongoing working” relationship with Bieber, according to People.

A judgment was entered against Kingston in 2015 after he failed to pay for $356,000 worth of watches. Additional judgments were entered in 2016 and 2022 when he allegedly acquired $301,500 in jewelry and watches without payment, which were reported as being worth $1 million.

Attorney Dennis Card said, “a detective in Broward County read my lawsuit and contacted me, and so we went down and gave, with my client, a recorded statement and an affidavit,” according to People. He went on to say he has been “waiting on this raid for more than two months now.”

The complaint alleges Kingston “has a long history of engaging in fraudulent conduct.” (RELATED: Sean Kingston’s Mother In Police Custody After Raid On His Home: REPORT)

It’s not clear if Kingston and his mother remain in custody, or if they have made bond.

