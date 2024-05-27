‘The Bullets Were Flying’: Video Appears To Show Gunman In Suburban Shootout

Surveillance video obtained by Only in Dade appears to show a gunfight that occurred Saturday in Miami Gardens, Florida, according to NBC Miami.

The footage, captured by Only In Dade and posted on Instagram, appears to show a man with a rifle firing at an unseen individual before being fired upon by someone off screen. The man appears to make for cover as shots can be heard. The man can then be seen running into a vehicle and speeding off.

Concerned residents told Only In Dade that someone fired multiple rounds from a rifle around 8:45 p.m. There were no injuries reported, according to the outlet. (RELATED: REPORT: At Least 10 Injured As Gunfire Erupts While Rapper Records Music Video)

“The bullets were flying,” a member of the community stated under the condition of anonymity, according to NBC 6. “And when I say flying they were flying.”

“I went to my son and tell him go down! Go down! Lay down! And my son was already down,” the community member reportedly continued, alleging that a tire was shot during the apparent violence.

The apparent shooting allegedly left a car and walls riddles with bullets, the outlet reported. A front door was also allegedly shattered, according to the outlet.

“I am just shocked and in awe of what’s happening,” Carolina Hunter, who lives nearby, reportedly said. “We have kids. I have a lot of grandkids around and definitely we are aware of what’s going on over there, but we don’t know exactly. We hope the cops do what they have to do.”

The Daily Caller has reached out to the Miami Gardens Police Department for comment but has yet to receive a response.