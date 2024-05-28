‘Morning Joe’ Crew Lets Out Audible Groans As They Pearl-Clutch Over Eric Trump’s Memorial Day Post

The “Morning Joe” panel pearl-clutched and groaned Tuesday at Eric Trump’s post celebrating Memorial Day.

The former president’s son reacted to a Twitter post including a photograph of the Trump family with the caption, “The family who gave up everything to Save America” in celebration of Memorial Day, proclaiming his family “will do it again.” The photograph featured the former president and former first lady Melania Trump, Eric and his wife, Lara, and Donald Trump Jr. and his fiancé, Kimberly Guilfoyle.

“And it wasn’t just former President Trump, it was also his son, Eric, getting some well-deserved backlash over his social media post after one user posted a photo of the family with the caption ‘The family who gave up everything to Save America. Thank you!'” panelist Willie Geist said.

“Oh my god,” co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski said simultaneously.

“No, ugh,” Brzezinski continued.

And we will do it again!

🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 https://t.co/i593rwYHT8 — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) May 24, 2024

“Oh my God,” Scarborough said as Geist read Eric Trump’s reply. “Oh my Lord.” (RELATED: Ilhan Omar Roasted After Completely Misunderstanding Memorial Day)

The co-hosts continued to groan as Geist reported on Eric’s now-deleted Instagram post promoting the Trump Store’s Memorial Day sale, saying, “We are honoring our brave men and women this weekend. Please buy our stuff.” The post has since been deleted from his Instagram account, though the Memorial Day sale is ongoing.

They further praised President Joe Biden by pointing to the so-called “contrast” of the incumbent president and Trump’s honoring of U.S. veterans.

Trump wished a Happy Memorial Day to the “Human Scum” who are attempting to “destroy” the U.S. and New York State Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan, who is overseeing Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s hush money trial.

“Happy Memorial Day to All, including the Human Scum that is working so hard to destroy our Once Great Country, & to the Radical Left, Trump Hating Federal Judge in New York that presided over, get this, TWO separate trials, that awarded a woman, who I never met before (a quick handshake at a celebrity event, 25 years ago, doesn’t count!), 91 MILLION DOLLARS for “DEFAMATION,” he said on Truth Social, referring to the defamation and sexual assault case brought forth by E. Jean Carroll.

A grand jury found Trump liable for sexual battery and defamation, and not liable for rape in a May 9, 2023 ruling. Trump was ordered to pay $83.3 million in damages and posted a $91 million civil bond as his legal team is currently appealing the case.