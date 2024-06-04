Man Arrested Over Betting Scheme, Allegedly Linked To Banned NBA Star Jontay Porter

Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn have arrested a man for his alleged involvement in a betting scheme allegedly connected to a former NBA player, NBC News reported Tuesday.

Long Phi Pham, 38, was arrested and charged for his alleged involvement in a betting scheme tied to former NBA player Jontay Porter, according to NBC News. Porter was expelled from the league April 2024 following violations of the NBA’s gambling policies.

Pham, who also goes by “Bruce,” was apprehended at JFK Airport as he was reportedly attempting to flee to Australia, NBC News reported. The FBI claims that Pham coordinated bets based on inside information allegedly provided by Porter, who is accused of manipulating game outcomes to settle gambling debts. (RELATED: NBA Center Jontay Porter Gets Lifetime Ban After Allegedly Betting On Games)

The charging documents detail a specific instance Jan. 22, where Porter is said to have underperformed deliberately—playing only 4 minutes and claiming to have reaggravated an eye injury—to influence betting lines, NBC News stated. These actions match Porter’s known statistics and circumstances for that day.

The complaint outlines that Pham and other co-conspirators, who remain at large, profited over $100,000 from bets placed under this scheme, the outlet reported. Another alleged incident on March 20 involved Porter informing the group via Telegram he would prematurely exit a game due to illness, which was also planned to manipulate betting outcomes.

During his court appearance Tuesday, authorities detained Pham, charging him with wire fraud. He faces a potential maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, according to NBC News. At the time of his arrest, Pham reportedly had $12,000 in cash, several large cashier’s checks, betting slips, and multiple cell phones.