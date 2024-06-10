Woman Accused Of Stabbing Toddler To Death Smirks In Court As Charges Are Read

During an arraignment hearing Monday, a 32-year-old woman accused of stabbing a 3-year-old to death in an Ohio parking lot was seen smirking and reportedly giggling in court while the judge read her charges.

Cleveland resident Bionca Ellis appeared before Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Judge Nancy Margaret Russo, charged with allegedly stabbing Julian Wood to death on June 3, in the parking lot of a Cleveland suburb grocery store, according to Associated Press News. (RELATED: Woman Allegedly Stabs Toddler To Death Outside Grocery Store)

During her video hearing, Ellis reportedly had stopped answering the judge despite multiple requests, pushing Russo to order the 32-year-old to appear in court to review her indictment with public defenders, AP News reported.

JUST IN: Woman who is accused of killing a 3-year-old boy in a grocery store parking lot in Cleveland smirks in court. 32-year-old Bionca Ellis was seen stalking 3-year-old Julian Wood and his mother before killing the boy with a knife. When the arraignment hearing began, Ellis… pic.twitter.com/JT0u6kKhga — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 10, 2024

As Russo read all ten counts to Ellis aloud, Ellis smirked at the judge before looking straight into the camera with a smile. Ellis walked over to the side of the room and stood just feet away from Wood’s father, Jared Wood.

“There’s nothing that could ever replace my son, or anything my wife and I and our other kids are going through. It’s horrendous,” Wood said. “Just do whatever you can to keep this monster behind bars.”

Last week, Ellis allegedly followed the 3-year-old and his mother, Margot Wood, out of the Giant Eagle grocery store into the parking lot. As Margot was about to load her groceries into the car, Ellis allegedly ran towards them with a knife and stabbed the boy and his mother before walking away, according to AP News. Wood later died in the hospital, while Margot was treated for a stab wound to her shoulder, the outlet reported.

Ellis’ bail was set for $5 million.