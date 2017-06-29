‘That’s Totalitarianism’ — CNN’s Sally Kohn Claims Trump’s Attacks On Media Are ‘Scary’ [VIDEO]

Liberal CNN commentator Sally Kohn claimed President Trump’s attacks on the media are “totalitarianism” and “scary” on Thursday afternoon, after Trump tweeted an insulting remark about MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski’s face.

CNN spent far more time talking about Trump’s tweets through Thursday afternoon than either Fox or MSNBC, a fact for which Kohn was quick to blame Trump. (RELATED: CNN’s Sally Kohn Wants To Fight Terrorism With ‘Tolerance’ And ‘Political Correctness’)

“Let’s be clear. I would love to be talking about something different. I’d love to be talking about this horrible Trumpcare bill that’s going to take away my health insurance and health insurance from 23 million Americans and leave us worse off as an economy. I’d love to be talking about their plan to give tax breaks to billionaires and millionaires. We would love that,” Kohn insisted.

“I feel so sad for my country today. This is — you know, we’ve had a lot of back and forth, we’ve had ugly partisanship. This really is a new low and I feel like, look, even if i don’t agree with the people who voted for this man, they wanted him to go in and do a job and he is his own worst enemy. He is scuttling his own agenda and attacking the press for pointing out facts and reporting on the things that he tweets,” she claimed.

“It’s not because the media attacks him personally, it’s because they report facts and he doesn’t like that. He doesn’t want to be held accountable. He doesn’t like an independent media and that’s totalitarianism. That’s scary.”

