Morning Joe Rips Into WH For Typos, ‘It’s Symbolic Of How Sloppy They Are’ [VIDEO]

Co-hosts of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough, said Wednesday that White House spelling errors in press releases are “symbolic” of the the administration’s sloppiness.

“You might call all the spelling mistakes unprecedented,” said Brzezinski. “Now on one hand we are having some fun here at the president’s, I’m not having fun actually … This is just embarrassing.”

“It’s symbolic of how sloppy they are,” Scarborough said.

Scarborough and Brzezinski were referring to the misspelling of former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman’s first name when it was announced he’ll become ambassador to Russia, as well as when the Department of Education misspelled civil rights activist W.E.B Du Bois’ name on Twitter.

Brzezinski characterized the communications office as “a horror show” with Scarborough saying it showed “incompetence” and “a lack of professionalism.”

Scarborough admitted there were issues of greater substance they could be talking about, saying, “we could list 30 things more important than this coming out of the press shop. Maybe even 50 or so.”

You can Follow Nick on Twitter and Facebook

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]