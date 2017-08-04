Scarborough: Ted Cruz Should Tell His Donors To ‘Go Straight To Hell’ [VIDEO]

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough advised Republican Sen. Ted Cruz should tell his donors to “go straight to hell” Friday during an emotional segment on “Morning Joe.”

“If somebody attacked my father, somebody attacked my wife. If my donors told me you can’t attack the president, I would tell them to go straight to hell,” Scarborough said. “I would say I want you to do two things. I want you to go straight to hell and number two, find somebody to primary me. I’m going to beat their ass and then I’m going to come back to you and I’m going to make you life over the next six years a living and breathing hell.”

MSNBC political correspondent Kasie Hunt attempted to interview senators on Capitol Hill Thursday, asking if they thought “the president is an honest man.” Scarborough played a clip of Hunt approaching each senator during the show, including when Cruz told Hunt, “I’m not going to play the game.”

“How can Ted Cruz of all people, after his wife was attacked and humiliated … how could Ted Cruz not answer that,” Scarborough asked.

Scarborough praised Republican Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona for not being afraid to criticize the president and said his method was the gold standard of GOP politics.

“The biggest lane, the widest lane in American politics is the Republican that stands up like Jeff Flake and says, I’ll vote with him [Trump] but it doesn’t mean I have to like him, and it sure as hell doesn’t mean I have to respect him. Because I don’t. There’s nothing to respect there other than the fact that he raised some good kids.”

