Democratic New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen suggested Tuesday morning that Russia is to blame for the illegal immigrant protesters who derailed House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi’s community event on Monday.

Video from the protest shows the crowd of pro-amnesty activists surrounding Pelosi and shouting her down, while accusing her of being insufficiently pro-immigrant.

When asked why the activists were targeting Pelosi, who has been working with President Trump to try to strike a deal on DACA, Shaheen struggled to give an answer. (RELATED: Soros-Funded Activists Demand Democrats Oppose Border Security At Any Cost)

“Why, of all people, is [Pelosi] getting the backlash from DREAMers?” asked CNN host Alisyn Camerota.

“DREAMers and young people across the country are frustrated, and they want to go to college and join the military and get jobs and be Americans, which is what they are. This is the only country most of them have ever known,” Shaheen answered, largely dodging the question as to why the activists have turned their anger on Democrats.

When pressed repeatedly on whether Pelosi’s collaboration with Trump on DACA, which has angered left-wing activists, led to the anti-Pelosi protests, Shaheen suggested instead that Russia was to blame.

You’ll have to ask them. Who knows what stirred up this kind of animosity. What we know we know about the Russians and their interference in the 2016 elections is that they tried to increase divisions within this country,” Shaheen said.

“We saw it again in Charlottesville. We don’t know what’s behind this, but what we do know is we need to take action to protect the DREAMers to allow them to stay in America.”

WATCH: