RNC Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel knocked Debbie Wassermann Schultz and John Podesta on Friday for apparently not knowing that they were funding the Trump dossier.

WATCH:

Wasserman Schultz, who was the DNC chairwoman when the dossier was created, and John Podesta, who served as Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman, reportedly told the Senate Intelligence Committee that they did not know who was funding the dossier. This week, it was revealed that the DNC and Clinton campaign were both behind the document alleging Trump had ties to Russia.

McDaniel said it is odd that they were leaders of the party yet somehow didn’t know about a major opposition research project that got information from Russian sources through ex-British agent Christopher Steele.

“They should know now,” McDaniel asserted. “Maybe they didn’t know when they testified in front of Congress but they should have gone back to their organizations now and said, ‘who gave the authorization for this law firm to employ Fusion GPS and get this dossier going.'”

“Why did they lie about it for a year and why weren’t they transparent?” she asked.

McDaniel took another shot at the two top Democrats, stating she “would know” as RNC chairwoman if her organization were conducting a similar project.

