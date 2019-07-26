Alabama, Clemson And Ohio State Dominated 2018 College Football TV Ratings

The top college football games on TV in 2018 had pretty much the same teams in all of them.

According to a tweet from ESPN, Ohio State, Clemson and Alabama absolutely dominated the ratings. Eight of the top 10 games featured one or two of those teams, including the top five games of the year.

Check out the full list below.

Big eyes on the big stage pic.twitter.com/axYSHjQUlg — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) July 25, 2019

I can’t say I’m surprised at all by the numbers. Ohio State and Alabama are the two biggest national brands in the sport, and Clemson has two national titles in the past three years. (RELATED: July Is The Final Month Of 2019 Without College Football)

If you asked me to name the three biggest draws in the sport, it’d be those three and then a substantial gap between the rest of the country.

The evidence appears to back that up too because the numbers are gigantic for them. People love powerhouse football programs, and the Buckeyes, Crimson Tide and Tigers are about as big as it gets.

I’m not even sure what the counterpoints against those three would be. If you put any of them in a primetime game on national television, casual football fans will stop what they’re doing to watch.

The same can’t really be said for too many other teams, if any at all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl) on Jul 17, 2019 at 8:01am PDT

With football right around the corner, I can’t wait to see which teams lead the way this season. As a betting man, I’d be willing to wager those three programs will once again dominate everything.

I’d be stunned if they didn’t.