Biden Gaffes On Healthcare Plan: It’s ‘Not Quality’ And Will ‘Increase Premiums’ Of Working Class

Former Vice President Joe Biden accidentally described his health care proposal as a plan that’s “not quality” and would “increase premiums” on working class people.

Speaking at a Friday health care town hall in Hanover, New Hampshire, Biden was presumably trying to sell his plan to the audience, but his word choices likely had the opposite effect, at least until he corrected himself.

WATCH:

“And for folks in the working class that are below 400, they will in fact will increase their, their premiums, excuse me, will increase the generosity of the premium tax credit they now get,” Biden said.

The Democratic 2020 presidential candidate was obviously attempting to say the tax credit would be increased, but, before correcting himself, slipped and said the premiums themselves would rise.

The second clip, posted by GOP War Room, shows Biden describing the plan as “not quality,” presumably leaving out the word “only.” Instead, that word went before “affordable,” rendering an entirely different meaning.

“If you’re not satisfied, you have another option, high quality options, the public option will be available in my plan,” he said. “We’ll make sure it’s not quality, we’ll make sure it’s only affordable. Quality that’s affordable.”

The former vice president did quickly correct himself Friday, but his gaffes and misstatements are numerous and well documented. This month alone, he went from telling a mostly Asian and Hispanic audience that “poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids” to telling an Iowa crowd that “we choose truth over facts,” to recalling the assassinations of both Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy as having occurred “in the ’70s, late 70.” (RELATED: Here’s Where Six Potential 2020 Democratic Contenders Stand On Health Care)

While Biden has not publicly supported the Medicare for All plan of his Democratic rivals, his health care proposal would revive the individual mandate that once existed under Obamacare and also give health care coverage to illegal immigrants.