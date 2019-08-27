XFL Odds Get Released Before A Single Player Gets On A Roster

XFL odds already exist for some bizarre reason.

The New York Guardians and Los Angeles Wildcats are tied at +300 to win the title, according to odds on Bovada. (RELATED: Houston XFL Coach June Jones Believes Johnny Manziel Will Be In The XFL Draft Pool)

There’s just one major problem for anybody interested in betting money. Not a single player has been put on a roster, and Landry Jones is the only quarterback officially in the league right now.

That means you’d be betting on teams before you even know who will be playing.

I might not be an expert in the eyes of some, but I’m pretty sure betting on XFL teams without knowing the roster might be among the stupidest things you could ever do.

What if you take New York and they end up with a quarterback you’ve never even heard of? Then, you’re almost certainly just lighting your money on fire.

I don’t know about you guys, but lighting your cash on fire sure doesn’t sound smart to me.

Don’t get me wrong. I’m pumped for the XFL. I think there’s a great chance it turns out to be a fun league and all that good stuff.

Yet, I’m not putting down a single dime before I see some actual roster spots get filled up. Call me crazy. Call me whatever you want.

I just call that smart business.