Biden Leads Trump By 9 Points In Key State Of Wisconsin, Poll Finds

Former Vice President Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump in the state of Wisconsin by nine points, a Marquette University Law School poll finds.

Trump won Wisconsin in the 2016 election by less than one percent, but the Marquette University Law School poll found Wednesday that Biden would take 51 percent on the state’s electorate. Meanwhile, Trump garnered only 42 percent support in the poll.

Political analysts say is Wisconsin is the state most likely to impact the winner of the 2020 presidential election, according to the Washington Post.

Other recent polls show that Biden has the best chance of beating Trump in the 2020 presidential election, and that the former vice president is the current front-runner out of the Democratic candidates.

A CNN poll released in August revealed that 29 percent of Democratic and Democratic-leaning voters would vote for Biden, up seven points from a June CNN survey conducted after the first round of Democratic debates. (RELATED: Biden Campaign Ad Bashes Trump, Calls Him An ‘Erratic, Vicious, Bullying President’)

An August Quinnipiac University poll also revealed 49 percent of voters believe the former vice president has the best chance of beating President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

Fifty percent of voters said they believe electability is more important in a candidate than compatibility with “your views on issues.”

Biden has made his electability a major point in his campaign, a point criticized by other candidates, including Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Democratic New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker.

“We’re not gonna win this by just saying ‘not Trump,'” Warren told crowds in late August. “It’s not enough to be ‘not Trump.’ … I know how to fight and I know how to win.”

The Marquette University Law School poll polled 800 registered voters and was conducted between August 25 and August 29 with a margin of error of +/- 3.9 percentage points for the general election matchup and 5.3 percentage points for Democratic primary questions.

