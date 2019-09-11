Report: Kevin Hart Leaves Hospital, Immediately Goes To Live-In Rehab Facility For Physical Therapy

Kevin Hart has reportedly finally left the hospital and is now doing some serious physical therapy at a live-in rehab facility after suffering “major” injuries in a car wreck.

Sources close to the 40-year-old actor told TMZ in a piece published Wednesday, that the “Night School” star is out of the hospital following ten days there after the car he was riding in careened off the road and crashed in a ditch, crushing the roof of the car. (RELATED: Rams Fan Bryan Cranston Talks Playoffs And Working With Eagles Fan Kevin Hart)

Kevin is reportedly “glad” to get out of the Los Angeles hospital, according to sources and said he’s just so happy to be alive.(RELATED: Kevin Hart Steps Down As Oscars Host After Old Tweets Surface)

“I’m grateful to be alive,” the source added that Hart shared, while explaining that the goal is to get him home “as soon as possible” so he can start outpatient care.

Hart had to undergo surgery to “fuse the fractures, two in the thoracic part of his spine and one in the lumbar,” sources told the outlet in an earlier report following the crash.

As previously reported, the “Central Intelligence” star was the passenger in his vintage Barracuda that was being driven by pal Jared Black when the driver lost control and drove through wooden fencing in Malibu in the early morning hours.

Pictures that later surfaced on social media reportedly showed the car after it crashed about 10 feet off the road into a ditch, leaving Hart and Black with “major back injuries,” per TMZ.