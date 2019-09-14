Report: Trump Called Out, ‘Where’s My Favorite Dictator’ When Looking For Egypt’s El-Sisi

While waiting for the arrival of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi at the August G-7 summit in Biarritz, France, President Donald Trump reportedly called out, “Where’s my favorite dictator?”

Trump’s question left the rest of the world leaders either bemused or shocked as they said nothing, the Wall Street Journal reported Saturday. The president made the comment in a voice that was loud enough to be heard by all present, but it’s unclear if el-Sisi heard.

There has been no official comment from either the White House or the Egyptians.