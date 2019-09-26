Melvin Gordon Posts Message That Will Make Charger’s Fans Cheer

Melvin Gordon made it crystal clear Thursday in a message on Instagram that he was “back to work” and ready to play for the Los Angeles Chargers.

In a clip shared by the Charger’s social media account, we see the running back finally decked out in a Charger’s uniform after arriving at the facility following a 64-day holdout. (RELATED: Los Angeles Chargers Won’t Give Melvin Gordon New Contract)

The team captioned the post, “back to work.” On the video, Gordon said he was “Glad to be repping that 25 [his number], time to get back to work and stack up these wins.” (RELATED: Melvin Gordon Appears In Another Episode Of ‘Ballers’ Amid Holdout)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) on Sep 26, 2019 at 12:31pm PDT

And his teammates were obviously happy to see him back, as Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen posted a video of Gordon strolling into the locker room.

“Keenan Allen was fired up to have Melvin Gordon back in the locker room @Melvingordon25,” a video shared by the Chargerswire.USAToday.com, read in a piece published Thursday.

Keenan Allen was fired up to have Melvin Gordon back in the locker room @Melvingordon25 (via @Keenan13Allen) pic.twitter.com/KqgKzjjxCX — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) September 26, 2019

As previously reported, the running back is not expected to play this Sunday when the Chargers face the Miami Dolphins.

According to the outlet:

Gordon will be subject to $1.2 million worth of fines while losing out on $989,118 worth of base salary for the first three regular season games.

2019 will most likely be his final season with the Chargers as he will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season and “plans to move on.”

But for now, Charger fans definitely have something to cheer about getting Gordon back and bringing some much-needed help on the offensive side of the ball.