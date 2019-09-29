REPORT: Matthew Stafford Expected To Play Against The Chiefs With Hip Injury

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is hurt, but he’s still expected to be under center against the Kansas City Chiefs.

According to Adam Schefter early Sunday morning, Stafford is expected to fight through hip pain to play against the Patrick Mahomes and company today. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Lions’ QB Matthew Stafford is expected to play vs. Chiefs, but is dealing with a lot of hip pain, per sources. The pain got worse as the week went on. As one source said: “This is the closest he’s probably been to not playing, but he’s planning on going.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 29, 2019

Well, we better hope like hell Stafford plays. We’re already heavy underdogs against the Chiefs. If the best player on the team doesn’t take the field, then we’re in big trouble.

The Lions have gotten off to a fast start this season, and are 2-0-1. Stafford’s solid play through three games is a big reason why.

If he doesn’t take the field, then we’re going to get blown out today. I’m as big of a Detroit Lions fan as you’ll ever find, but the facts are the facts.

If Stafford is dealing with a hip injury, then we must protect him at all costs. I don’t care if we have to march Secret Service onto the field to protect him.

That’s our quarterback, and we can’t let anything happen to him. Stafford is the face of the franchise. We ride and die with his arm.

Put a tank out on the field if that’s what it takes to keep him healthy.

Stay frosty, Stafford. We will protect his hip at all costs, and by any means necessary. This is the NFL, and I’ll be damned if I let Stafford go down without a fight!