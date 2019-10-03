‘Selfiegate’: The Biggest Scandal In The Warren Campaign

2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren has bragged about the number of selfies she has taken on the campaign trail.
But, are the photos she takes actually selfies? Most of the pictures are taken by other people. Does Warren actually know what a “selfie” is?
This is “Selfiegate:” Warren’s biggest scandal yet.
