11 GOP Senators Write Letter In Support Of Jeff Sessions’ Senate Bid

Eleven Republican Senators wrote a letter on Friday backing former Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ Alabama Senate bid.

“Each of us has served in the United States Senate with Jeff Sessions. We have seen him work diligently in the public eye and behind closed doors, when things were both good and bad, under stress and in success,” the group of senators wrote, according to Politico. “We believe Jeff Sessions has more to offer his country, and we believe the United States Senate will be better with his experience and leadership.”

The letter was signed by Alabama Sen. Richard Shelby, Oklahoma Sen. Jim Inhofe, Kansas Sen. Pat Roberts, Wyoming Sen. Mike Enzi, Idaho Sen. Mike Crapo, Georgia Sen. Johnny Isakson, Wyoming Sen. John Barrasso, Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt, Arkansas Sen. John Boozman, Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson, and Nebraska Sen. Deb Fischer.

President Donald Trump would not say Friday if he will support his former Attorney General Jeff Sessions in his Alabama Senate run.

“I haven’t gotten involved. I saw he said very nice things about me last night, but we’ll have to see. I have to see. I haven’t made a determination,” Trump said as he departed the White House.

Sessions announced Thursday his bid for his old U.S. Senate seat in Alabama. Sessions had been considering the run for his old Alabama Senate seat, making phone calls discussing a potential campaign, according to October reports. (RELATED: Jeff Sessions To Announce Senate Bid Thursday)

The former Attorney General said in December of 2018 that he does not plan on running for political office again amid rumors he might challenge Democratic Alabama Sen. Doug Jones for his old Senate seat in 2020. Sessions, who President Donald Trump fired as attorney general on Nov. 7 2018, did not indicate any plans to run for his old Senate seat, now occupied by Jones, in an interview with Politico. Sessions said instead, he could spend time in “the woods” with his 10 grandchildren. (RELATED: Sessions Reportedly Eyeing His Old Alabama Senate Seat)

Sessions would be joining a crowded race to beat Democratic Alabama Sen. Doug Jones along with five other major Republican candidates, including Rep. Bradley Byrne, Alabama state Rep. Arnold Mooney, former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville, Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill and former Alabama state Supreme Court Justice Roy Moore.

Sessions was the first U.S. Senator to endorse Trump in the 2016 presidential election.