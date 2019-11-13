Melania Shines In Gorgeous Powder Blue Coat And Dress Combo Welcoming Turkey’s President To The WH

Melania Trump truly shined Wednesday when she stepped out in a gorgeous powder blue coat to welcome leaders from Turkey to the White House.

The first lady looked just as terrific as ever in the long sleeve, button up coat and black dress that went down past her knees as she joined President Donald Trump during the arrival of Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and wife Emine Erdogan. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

She completed the terrific look with loose hair and black patent leather high heels. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

FLOTUS‘ fashion sense is always right on as has been noted before. Most recently, she stunned in a striking black buttoned coat during her appearance at the Veterans Day Parade Monday held in New York City.

“We remember & honor our men & women in uniform who defend our freedoms & protect our Nation,” the first lady captioned her post on Instagram from the day’s event. “God Bless our Veterans! #veteransday.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by First Lady Melania Trump (@flotus) on Nov 11, 2019 at 10:24am PST

Check out some of her other unforgettable looks here.