EXCLUSIVE: RNC Targeting Vulnerable Democrats Around Impeachment Inquiry Hearings

The Republican National Committee (RNC) will be launching full-page print newspaper ads hitting House Democrats over their continued effort to impeach President Donald Trump the Daily Caller has learned.

The RNC will be running ads in fifteen 2020 states in target districts held by vulnerable House Democrats, reaching hundreds of thousands in circulation. The five-figure ad buy also includes several in Spanish. The ads focus on issues like passing the USMCA and providing funding for U.S. troops.

“Our ‘Wanted’ ads drive home the point that voters want their representatives to focus on the real issues, like passing USMCA, lowering prescription drug costs, and securing funding for our troops. It’s time for Democrats in Congress to ‘Stop the Madness’ – stop their politically motivated impeachment charade and start working on behalf of their constituents,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel told the Daily Caller.

AN EXAMPLE OF THE ADS:

This comes as the RNC raised approximately $1 million dollars in September, after Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi came out in favor of the impeachment of Trump for the first time after meeting with her caucus. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: RNC To Spend 6 Figures Attacking Democrats For Immigration Proposals)

The reelection campaign and a joint fundraising committee started fundraising in regards to impeachment around 2 p.m. and pulled in $1 million by 8 p.m, Tuesday night. McDaniel sent out a tweet the day the money was raised, saying the RNC raised 350,000 in Michigan Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin’s district for backing impeachment. (RELATED: GOP Raises Approximately $1 Million On First Day Of ‘Impeachment’)

Democrats have continued to send congressional subpoenas to those close to Trump for documents related to the ongoing scandal regarding Trump’s phone call with the President of Ukraine, and whether Trump asked him to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden in exchange for U.S. military aid to Ukraine.

The House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs, and Oversight committees are all investigating Trump, his cabinet members, and closest allies.