Anti-Israel Activist Linda Sarsour Says Israel Is ‘Built On The Idea That Jews Are Supreme To Everybody Else’

Anti-Israel activist Linda Sarsour said at the American Muslims for Palestine conference Friday that Israel is “built on the idea that Jews are supreme to everybody else.”

“How can you be against white supremacy in the United States of America and the idea of living in a supremacist state based on race and class, but then you support a state like Israel that is built on supremacy?” Sarsour said at the conference, held Nov. 28-30 in Chicago.

