Swalwell Changes Tune On Impeachment

California Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell on Tuesday said he has not made a decision yet about whether President Donald Trump should be impeached, after previously calling for his impeachment.

Swalwell’s comments come after House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff declined to say whether or not he supports impeaching Trump and his removal from office by the Senate. In November, Swalwell said on Twitter “I am one of them. I called for impeachment the day @realDonaldTrump told @GStephanopoulos he would again take help from a foreign government to win an election. That was June. Little did any of us know he was already trying to do that with Ukraine.”

I am one of them. I called for impeachment the day @realDonaldTrump told @GStephanopoulos he would again take help from a foreign government to win an election. That was June. Little did any of us know he was already trying to do that with Ukraine. https://t.co/8hRP8bIIfg — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) November 17, 2019

Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee released their report on Tuesday regarding the impeachment inquiry into President Trump. (RELATED: Adam Schiff Still Won’t Say If He ‘Supports Impeaching’ Trump And The ‘Senate Removing Him From Office’)

The 123-page report, which was written by Republican staffers of the House Intelligence, Oversight, and Foreign Affairs panels, says that the evidence provided by Democrats is not enough to impeach the president and called the Democrats’ continued efforts to impeach Trump “an orchestrated campaign to upend our political system,” Roll Call reported.

The White House told House Democrats on Sunday that they will not take part in the House Judiciary Committee’s first impeachment hearing, after being invited by House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler.

The news comes after Nadler asked Trump on Friday if he would be sending his lawyers to the impeachment hearing scheduled for Dec. 4. Nadler also asked Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee which witnesses they plan to ask permission to subpoena, the Associated Press reported.

Despite House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s early reluctance to push for impeachment, there are currently 228 Democrats who support impeachment or an impeachment inquiry. Pelosi has said she believes Trump is “goading” Democrats to impeach him because he thinks it will help him fire up his base.

The Republican National Committee (RNC) raised approximately $1 million dollars the day after Pelosi came out in favor of the impeachment of Trump for the first time after meeting with her caucus. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: We Asked Every GOP Senator About Impeachment. Seven Ruled It Out.)

Democrats have continued to send congressional subpoenas to those close to Trump for documents related to the ongoing scandal regarding Trump’s phone call with the President of Ukraine and whether Trump asked him to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden in exchange for U.S. military aid to Ukraine. The House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs, and Oversight committees are all investigating Trump, his cabinet members, and closest allies.

Many of Pelosi’s Democratic colleagues previously pushed for impeaching Trump, including Democratic Texas Rep. Al Green, who broke with Pelosi when he vowed to force a vote to impeach Trump in late March. Green, who previously had several bills to impeach Trump overwhelmingly rejected by the House of Representatives, called for a third impeachment vote. Pelosi said impeachment was “just not worth it” in a March interview. (RELATED: Nancy Pelosi Comes Out In Favor Of Impeachment)

Pelosi previously said she would not hold a full vote to authorize an impeachment inquiry, which Trump has continued to call for.