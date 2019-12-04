Adam Schiff Calls Biden Investigation A ‘Sham’

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff called the Biden investigation a sham, saying it was an attempt to take attention away from Russia.

“So that’s what the president wanted,” Schiff said. “These two sham investigations — one into Joe Biden, also debunked and discredited … but also into this idea that Ukraine interfered in our election, not Russia.”

