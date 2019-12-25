Merry Christmas, Here’s What To Drink

On the Christmas edition of the Daily Daily Caller Podcast we revisit one of our favorite interviews: author and mixologist Michael Foley came in studio to discuss his book, “Drinking With St. Nick: Christmas Cocktails For Sinners And Saints.” If you’re looking for the perfect drink to serve to your guests, or the perfect drink because of your guests, this book has you covered.
Listen to the show:
And try the Turtle Dove Martini:
2 oz vanilla vodka
2 oz Frangelico
1 oz amaretto
1 1/2 oz whole milk
Shake over ice
Strain into martini glass
Sprinkle with nutmeg for garnish
