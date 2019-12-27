New Orleans Saints Working Out Antonio Brown, Will They Sign Him?

The New Orleans Saints are bringing in Antonio Brown for a visit.

Brown, who last played for the Patriots, posted a screenshot of himself signing a waiver with the Saints, and Ian Rapoport reported that he is visiting with the team today.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter also reported the same, and said the Saints are doing their “due diligence.”

Free agent WR Antonio Brown is visiting the New Orleans #Saints today, source confirms as Brown posted on Instagram. Here is his waiver he posted pic.twitter.com/1wQhE5ZPV8 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 27, 2019

Free-agent WR Antonio Brown is in New Orleans this morning, working out for the Saints, per source. Saints are doing their due diligence. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 27, 2019

This is such a bad idea for the Saints. This is such a terrible move for New Orleans. Why would anybody want to touch Brown?

The man is nothing more than an unneeded distraction. Is he talented? Yes. He’s also a gigantic headache, and that’s on top of the multiple allegations of sexual misconduct he’s facing.

If the Saints know what is good for them, they won’t touch Brown. Bringing him in for a workout is already dumb enough.

It’ll only get worse if they actually decide to sign him.