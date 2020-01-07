Did Jeffrey Epstein Kill Himself? Here’s What The People Of DC Had To Say

Did Jeffrey Epstein kill himself? People in Washington, D.C., told the Daily Caller News Foundation what they thought about the late sex predator’s death.

The millionaire financier, who was facing sex-trafficking charges at the time of his death, was found in his jail cell Aug. 10, 2019. His death has come under major public scrutiny, though authorities said in August that Epstein committed suicide. (RELATED: Ricky Gervais Says Jeffrey Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself During Golden Globes Speech, Tells Award Winners To ‘F**k Off’)

Pathologist Michael Baden, who was hired by Epstein’s family to look into the accused sexual predator’s death, suggested as recently as Sunday that Epstein could have been murdered.

The DCNF’s Lindsay Wigo asked people in Washington, D.C., their thoughts on whether Epstein killed himself — and if he didn’t, who might have killed him.

