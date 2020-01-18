‘Yellowstone’ Star Kevin Costner Turns 65 Years Old

Saturday is Kevin Costner’s 65th birthday.
As you all know, I’m a gigantic fan of Costner’s hit show “Yellowstone” on the Paramount Network. The legendary actor is a big reason why. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone‘ Season 2 Finale ‘Sins Of The Father’ Ends With Death And Hope For The Future)
View this post on Instagram
Happy Birthday, Kevin Costner!! @kevincostnermodernwest #YellowstoneTV
That’s why I figured I’d take a moment to tip my cap to Costner for turning 65 and providing us with the best show on TV and just being a general badass.
We’ve arguably never seen an actor who is so damn good when it comes to making westerns. All Costner does is make hits.
View this post on Instagram
However, Costner might have truly taken things to an entirely different level with “Yellowstone,” and his birthday is a great time to remember that. (RELATED: Filming On Season 3 Of ‘Yellowstone‘ Has Officially Finished)
He plays John Dutton, who oversees the Yellowstone ranch and is willing to do whatever is necessary to protect their land.
View this post on Instagram
It’s as American as it gets. So, on this great Saturday, we’d like to wish Kevin Costner a very happy birthday! I can’t wait to see what we get in season three.