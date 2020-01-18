‘Yellowstone’ Star Kevin Costner Turns 65 Years Old

Saturday is Kevin Costner’s 65th birthday.

As you all know, I’m a gigantic fan of Costner’s hit show “Yellowstone” on the Paramount Network. The legendary actor is a big reason why. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone‘ Season 2 Finale ‘Sins Of The Father’ Ends With Death And Hope For The Future)

View this post on Instagram Happy Birthday, Kevin Costner!! @kevincostnermodernwest #YellowstoneTV A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone) on Jan 18, 2020 at 9:03am PST

That’s why I figured I’d take a moment to tip my cap to Costner for turning 65 and providing us with the best show on TV and just being a general badass.

We’ve arguably never seen an actor who is so damn good when it comes to making westerns. All Costner does is make hits.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone) on Aug 11, 2019 at 6:00pm PDT

However, Costner might have truly taken things to an entirely different level with “Yellowstone,” and his birthday is a great time to remember that. (RELATED: Filming On Season 3 Of ‘Yellowstone‘ Has Officially Finished)

He plays John Dutton, who oversees the Yellowstone ranch and is willing to do whatever is necessary to protect their land.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone) on Dec 4, 2019 at 2:59pm PST

It’s as American as it gets. So, on this great Saturday, we’d like to wish Kevin Costner a very happy birthday! I can’t wait to see what we get in season three.