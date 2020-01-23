Watch Anne Hathaway And Ben Affleck In The Trailer For ‘The Last Thing He Wanted’

Netflix’s new movie “The Last Thing He Wanted,” with Ben Affleck and Anne Hathaway looks awesome.

The plot of the movie, according to IMDB, is, “A veteran D.C. journalist loses the thread of her own narrative when a guilt-propelled errand for her father thrusts her from byline to unwitting subject in the very story she’s trying to break. Adapted from Joan Didion’s namesake novel.” (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

If the trailer is any indication of things to come, fans of Affleck and Hathaway are in for an incredibly fun time as we chase down this mystery.

Give it a watch below.

This movie looks like it’s going to be awesome. Affleck did “Triple Frontier” with Netflix, and that was one of the best movies I’ve seen in the past couple years.

It was intense, had some great action sequences, the acting was outstanding, and the cast was grade-A.

Now, it looks like “The Last Thing He Wanted” will meet the same standard of excellence. After all, can a movie with Affleck and Hathaway be bad?

I don’t think so. That’s a lot of talent for one movie.

You can catch “The Last Thing He Wanted” on February 21.