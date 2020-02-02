Editorial

Melania Stuns In Jaw-Dropping White And Black Dress At Super Bowl LIV Party

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump view the Florida Atlantic University Marching Band perform at the Trump International Golf Club as they arrive for a Super Bowl viewing party in West Palm Beach on February 2, 2020. (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Font Size:

Melania Trump absolutely stunned when she stepped out in a jaw-dropping white and black dress Sunday to attend a Super Bowl LIV watch party in Florida.

REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

(Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

The first lady looked just as striking as ever in the 3/4 length sleeve number with a red and black trim that went down to her knees as she joined President Donald Trump at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach following a performance by the Florida Atlantic University Marching Band. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

She completed the terrific look with loose hair and stunning red sparkling high heels. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

(Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

To say she looked absolutely perfect would be a serious understatement.

(Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

FLOTUS’ fashion sense is always on point as has been noted numerous times before. Most recently, she got everyone’s attention when she showed up in a gorgeous blush coat and chocolate boots combo at the White House.

(Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Check out some of her other unforgettable looks throughout the years here.