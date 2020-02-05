‘Trump 4Eva’ — Trump Trolls Dems In Response To Impeachment Acquittal

President Donald Trump tweeted an edited video of himself looking smug along with a number of signs seemingly promising an endless Trump presidency.

“Trump 2024,” “Trump 2028,” and eventually “Trump 80000” and “Trump 4Eva” signs popped up on the screen.

Dramatic music also plays in the video.

The tweet came just shortly after the Senate voted to acquit Trump on the impeachment charges of abuse of power and obstruction of justice.

The voting was partisan, with every Democratic Senator voting to remove Trump from office, and all but one Republican voting to acquit on one of the charges.

Utah Sen. Mitt Romney voted to remove Trump on the abuse of power charge, saying Monday that Trump committed a “high crime and misdemeanor.”

“I have no choice under the oath that I took but to express that conclusion.” (RELATED: Mitt Romney ‘Deeply’ Troubled By Trump-Ukraine Transcript)