Texas A&M Schedules Football Game Against Tarleton State

Texas A&M should be embarrassed by a recent football scheduling decision.
The Aggies will play Tarleton State in 2025, according to CollegeFootballTalk. Tarleton State is currently a DII program, and will be in the FCS by the time the game happens. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
This right here is why nobody takes the SEC non-conference slate seriously. Tarleton State? Is that a joke?
The person responsible for this decision should be embarrassed to show their face in College Station. The Aggies are in the SEC!
They’re in arguably the best conference in America, and they’re scheduling games against teams that aren’t even in Division I right now.
How can they expect to be taken seriously when they are out here scheduling cupcakes like this? It’s honestly shameful.
I catch a lot of flack for constantly ripping the SEC for their scheduling decisions. I never want to hear that criticism ever again.
If a program like Texas A&M is going to schedule a team like Tarleton State, then the conference deserves to get hammered for it.