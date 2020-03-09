Texas A&M Schedules Football Game Against Tarleton State

Texas A&M should be embarrassed by a recent football scheduling decision.

The Aggies will play Tarleton State in 2025, according to CollegeFootballTalk. Tarleton State is currently a DII program, and will be in the FCS by the time the game happens. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Texas A&M Football (@aggiefootball) on Jan 31, 2020 at 9:58am PST

This right here is why nobody takes the SEC non-conference slate seriously. Tarleton State? Is that a joke?

The person responsible for this decision should be embarrassed to show their face in College Station. The Aggies are in the SEC!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Texas A&M Football (@aggiefootball) on Dec 27, 2019 at 5:55pm PST

They’re in arguably the best conference in America, and they’re scheduling games against teams that aren’t even in Division I right now.

How can they expect to be taken seriously when they are out here scheduling cupcakes like this? It’s honestly shameful.

I catch a lot of flack for constantly ripping the SEC for their scheduling decisions. I never want to hear that criticism ever again.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Texas A&M Football (@aggiefootball) on Dec 24, 2019 at 6:42am PST

If a program like Texas A&M is going to schedule a team like Tarleton State, then the conference deserves to get hammered for it.