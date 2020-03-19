Politics

Ilhan Omar The Latest Trump Opponent To Praise President’s Leadership In Coronavirus Crisis

Rep. Ilhan Omar speaks at the “Impeachment Now!” rally in support of an immediate inquiry towards articles of impeachment against U.S. President Donald Trump on the grounds of the U.S. Capital on Sept. 26, 2019 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for MoveOn Political Action)

David Krayden Ottawa Bureau Chief
Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar became the latest opponent of President Donald Trump to praise his leadership and handling of the coronavirus crisis, at least more recently.

Omar called Trump’s recent flurry of activity to combat the COVID-19 pandemic “incredible and the right response in this critical time.”

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 23: Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) participates in a panel discussion during the Muslim Collective For Equitable Democracy Conference and Presidential Forum at the The National Housing Center July 23, 2019 in Washington, DC. As a member of a group of four freshman Democratic women of color, known informally as 'The Squad,' Omar has been targeted by President Donald Trump with controversial Tweets during the last week. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

She retweeted comments from Democratic Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley, who said “unprecedented times require unprecedented leadership and we are seeing that in our country right now. I have faith that we will survive this as a nation and build together.” (RELATED: LIVE UPDATES: Here’s What Every State In America Is Doing To Combat The Spread Of Coronavirus)

Omar told her Twitter followers that “we should never let politics get in the way of good policy. This is a great start and hope others will be part of a united front to push for good policies.”

Omar’s rare praise for the president comes as other strict opponents of Trump have voiced favorable opinions of how the president is reacting to the coronavirus outbreak.

MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough told his viewers Tuesday that it was time to rally around the president and his efforts. Scarborough acknowledged that he had been a perpetual Trump critic, but said, “we have to do everything we can do to make sure this president succeeds” in fighting the coronavirus. (RELATED: US Surgeon General Tells Media To Stop Sniping At Trump Over Coronavirus: ‘No More Bickering … Or Finger Pointing’)

That same day, Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo praised Trump’s reaction to the coronavirus crisis and told his state, “I think the president was 100% sincere in saying he wanted to work together in partnership, in a spirit of cooperation.” Originally, Cuomo and Trump argued about their respective responses to coronavirus.

US President Donald Trump speaks during a Coronavirus Task Force briefing at the White House on March 17, 2020 in washington,DC. - The coronavirus outbreak has transformed the US virtually overnight from a place of boundless consumerism to one suddenly constrained by nesting and social distancing.The crisis tests all retailers, leading to temporary store closures at companies like Apple and Nike, manic buying of food staples at supermarkets and big-box stores like Walmart even as many stores remain open for business -- albeit in a weirdly anemic consumer environment (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

CNN’s Dana Bash also had kind words for the president Tuesday.

“He is being the kind of leader that people need, at least in tone, today and yesterday, in tone that people need, and want, and yearn for in times of crisis and uncertainty,” she said during a broadcast. (RELATED: CNN’s Dana Bash Praises Trump On Air, But Instantly Clarifies On Twitter)

Trump declared a national emergency Saturday, promoted a $1 trillion stimulus bill and has ordered military hospital ships to the Atlantic and Pacific shores of the U.S. to treat coronavirus victims.