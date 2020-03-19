Ilhan Omar The Latest Trump Opponent To Praise President’s Leadership In Coronavirus Crisis

Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar became the latest opponent of President Donald Trump to praise his leadership and handling of the coronavirus crisis, at least more recently.

Omar called Trump’s recent flurry of activity to combat the COVID-19 pandemic “incredible and the right response in this critical time.”

Politics aside, this is incredible and the right response in this critical time. ???????? https://t.co/MUzGkAxNaO — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) March 19, 2020

She retweeted comments from Democratic Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley, who said “unprecedented times require unprecedented leadership and we are seeing that in our country right now. I have faith that we will survive this as a nation and build together.” (RELATED: LIVE UPDATES: Here’s What Every State In America Is Doing To Combat The Spread Of Coronavirus)

.@AyannaPressley always says, unprecedented times require unprecedented leadership and we are seeing that in our country right now. I have faith that we will survive this as a nation and build together. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) March 19, 2020

Omar told her Twitter followers that “we should never let politics get in the way of good policy. This is a great start and hope others will be part of a united front to push for good policies.”

Finally, we should never let politics get in the way of good policy. This is a great start and hope others will be part of a united front to push for good policies that will help us work through the economic anxiety the country is feeling right now. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) March 19, 2020

Omar’s rare praise for the president comes as other strict opponents of Trump have voiced favorable opinions of how the president is reacting to the coronavirus outbreak.

MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough told his viewers Tuesday that it was time to rally around the president and his efforts. Scarborough acknowledged that he had been a perpetual Trump critic, but said, “we have to do everything we can do to make sure this president succeeds” in fighting the coronavirus. (RELATED: US Surgeon General Tells Media To Stop Sniping At Trump Over Coronavirus: ‘No More Bickering … Or Finger Pointing’)

That same day, Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo praised Trump’s reaction to the coronavirus crisis and told his state, “I think the president was 100% sincere in saying he wanted to work together in partnership, in a spirit of cooperation.” Originally, Cuomo and Trump argued about their respective responses to coronavirus.

CNN’s Dana Bash also had kind words for the president Tuesday.

“He is being the kind of leader that people need, at least in tone, today and yesterday, in tone that people need, and want, and yearn for in times of crisis and uncertainty,” she said during a broadcast. (RELATED: CNN’s Dana Bash Praises Trump On Air, But Instantly Clarifies On Twitter)

Trump declared a national emergency Saturday, promoted a $1 trillion stimulus bill and has ordered military hospital ships to the Atlantic and Pacific shores of the U.S. to treat coronavirus victims.