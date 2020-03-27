‘American Pie’ Actor Reveals Weird Clothing Choice He Made To Get Through Coronavirus Isolation

“American Pie” actor Jason Biggs got his wife, Jenny Mollen, and everyone else’s attention when he shared the one piece of clothing he packed to get through coronavirus isolation.

The strange reveal came Friday during his appearance, via video, on ABC’s “The View” when he and his wife revealed they ended up fleeing their apartment in New York City with their two young boys after their next door neighbor came down with COVID-19. (RELATED: Joy Behar: Female Trump Voters Don’t Know The Difference Between A Predator And A Protector)

Luckily for them, a friend offered their other home in Long Island. But it was when the 41-year-old actor shared that he made sure to pack his Spanx t-shirt in his “quarantine survival kit” that things went off the rails. (RELATED: Meghan McCain Blasts Trump At John McCain’s Funeral)

WATCH:

“But Jason, you said, one of the way’s you are coping with this situation is by eating your way through it,” co-host Sarah Haines asked. “I heard your mom actually trolled you. Your mother on social media about it. What did she say?”

“I know, she’s got some nerve,” Biggs replied, jokingly. “Well, I made a tweet saying something about COVID-19 pounds heavier already, which is what I am roughly. And she commented, ‘well, I guess it’s time for new Spanx or bigger Spanx.'”

“I was on the show like a week and a half ago or two weeks ago,” he added. “I shared with you that I was wearing a Spanx t-shirt to help me. Well, anyway…”

“I don’t think you packed that,” the actor’s wife Jenny replied as she turned to look at her husband. But it was when her husband affirmed, no, he did, that her face changed. It’s far to say she was shocked.

“I’m horrified he just told you that he packed that,” Mollen responded.

“My Spanx t-shirt is in my quarantine survival kit,” the “American Wedding” star affirmed.

“It’s real mom shaming you when your mom is the one shaming you,” Haines shared. “That’s okay with me.”

“That’s legit,” Mollen replied. “We have legit mom shaming happening here.”

“I actually didn’t even realize that men had, like, man Spanx,” co-host Sunny Hostin interjected. “So, Jason taught me something new when he was on the show.”

“He’s wearing female Spanx actually,” Bigg’s wife answered. “They’re not made for men.”

“I didn’t know that either, but thank you,” Sunny answered, just as shocked.

“I believe that’s wife shaming,” Whoopi Goldberg interjected.

“I get it from all ends,” Jason admitted. “You should see what my sons say to me.”