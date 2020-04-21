Officials Link Several Coronavirus Cases To In-Person Voting In Wisconsin Democratic Primary

Officials have identified seven people who appear to have contracted coronavirus through activities related to the Democratic presidential primary in Wisconsin that took place in early April, the Associated Press reported Tuesday.
Six of the cases involved Milwaukee voters and the other was a Milwaukee poll worker, according to the Associated Press, which received confirmation of the infections from a spokesman for the Milwaukee Health Department.
The primary took place April 7 after Tony Evers, the state’s Democratic governor, had attempted to suspend in-person voting for the election. Prior, he initially decided not to, but tried to change course after many other states officials postponed their primary due to fears of spreading coronavirus. (RELATED: Wisconsin Supreme Court Blocks Governor’s Order, Reinstates Tuesday Primary)
Officials hope to have additional information on the confirmed cases by the end of the week, including whether any of them were concentrated in any of the city’s five polling places or if any resulted in death, the Associated Press reported.
There were no signs of a surge in cases related to the election. However, if the cases do exist, symptoms may not have appeared yet, Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm said Monday, according to the Associated Press.