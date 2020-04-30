Netflix’s New Series ‘Hollywood’ Comes Out Friday

Netflix’s new limited series “Hollywood” arrives on the streaming service Friday.

The plot of the series, according to Netflix’s YouTube description, is as follows:

HOLLYWOOD follows a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers in post-World War II Hollywood as they try to make it in Tinseltown — no matter the cost. Each character offers a unique glimpse behind the gilded curtain of Hollywood’s Golden Age, spotlighting the unfair systems and biases across race, gender and sexuality that continue to this day.

In case you didn’t already know, “Hollywood” looks like it’s going to be an incredibly dark look at the entertainment industry decades ago. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Sets The Stage For An Epic Finale In The Latest Episode ‘Passed Pawn’)

You can watch a trailer for the series below.

This certainly looks like it’s going to be an interesting series, and I’m here for it. I’m here for this kind of content.

As you all know, I love a great dark show or movie. That’s why I love “Westworld” and “True Detective.”

Ryan Murphy, the man behind “Hollywood,” is also the genius behind “American Horror Story.” While “AHS” might have dropped off in the previous years, season nine was a banger and the early seasons were all also awesome.

Now, Murphy is taking a crack at Hollywood shortly after WWII. The trailer paints an incredibly dark and depressing reality, and that’s the kind of stuff I love to see.

Check it out May 1 on Netflix. I think we’re going to be in for a fascinating time!