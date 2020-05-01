Chris Wallace Says Tara Reade’s Case ‘A Lot Stronger’ Than Christine Blasey Ford’s

Fox News host Chris Wallace said Friday that the case made by Joe Biden accuser Tara Reade is “a lot stronger” than the case made by Justice Brett Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford.

Biden broke his silence on Reade’s accusations Friday morning on “Morning Joe,” where he denied Reade’s allegations that he sexually assaulted her in his Senate office nearly 30 years ago. (RELATED: Joe Biden Left Speechless As He Tries To Explain Why He Can’t Search Tara Reade’s Name In Delaware Records)

“Everybody’s entitled to due process, whether it’s Donald Trump or whether it’s Brett Kavanaugh or whether it’s Joe Biden,” Wallace said. (RELATED: Joe Biden Has A Long History Of Opposing Due Process In Sexual Assault Cases)

“I will say that the case that Tara Reade makes against Joe Biden is a lot stronger than the case Christine Blasey Ford made against Brett Kavanaugh, because Blasey Ford had not told anybody for decades after the event happened and really was incredibly sketchy and there was no real record that she and Brett Kavanaugh had ever met,” the Fox News anchor continued. “Clearly, Tara Reade worked for Joe Biden, worked in his office, and did tell people contemporaneously in ‘93 and in the years immediately thereafter that this happened.”

WATCH:

After Blasey Ford came forward to testify in front of the U.S. Senate in 2018 as part of Kavanaugh’s confirmation process, Wallace praised her testimony, calling it “extremely credible,” and a “disaster” for Republicans.

“This was extremely emotional, extremely raw, and extremely credible,” Wallace said at the time. “Nobody could listen to her deliver those words and talk about the assault and the impact it had had on her life and not have your heart go out to her.”

Left-leaning politicians and news outlets have been accused of hypocrisy for their disparate treatment of the two cases. Many liberal women’s groups that staunchly opposed Kavanaugh have also been slow to respond to the allegations against the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee.