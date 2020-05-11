Man Snaps Football Over A House And Into A Trash Can

Blake Ashley has pulled off another incredible football snap.

Ashley recently shared a video of himself doing another snap of the ball and this one is absolutely unreal. This time, Ashley launched the ball over a house and into a trash can. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yes, you read that correctly. He cleared his house and sunk the ball into a trash can. Watch the unreal video below.

Had to make a video on my birthday. No windows were harmed during the filming of this video. pic.twitter.com/YlzawQUUze — Blake Ashley (@Blakeashley46) May 8, 2020

Seriously, how the hell did he accomplish that? How did he cleanly snap a football over a house and into a trash can he couldn’t even see?

This dude needs to start getting on the phone with NFL teams because this is getting outrageous at this point.

It’s also not the first time he’s done stuff like this. He’s been dropping impressive snapping videos since the pandemic started.

Snapping through one tree is one thing, snapping through two is another. pic.twitter.com/VuxjdOYnk4 — Blake Ashley (@Blakeashley46) May 2, 2020

Stay frosty, young man! I know we’re all enjoying these fun videos! I can’t wait to see what he does next.