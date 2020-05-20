West Virginia University President E. Gordon Gee Says ‘We Need To Learn To Dance’ With Coronavirus

West Virginia University president E. Gordon Gee recently dropped an all-time great coronavirus quote.

Gee has been a content machine during the pandemic, and it doesn’t seem like he’s slowing down at all ahead of the start of the football season. What does he want us to do? Learn how to dance with the virus!

West Virginia president E. Gordon Gee – who is 76 years old – says “we are going to play football in the fall, even if I have to suit up.” Now, that’s the spirit that beat the Nazis and dropped two atomic bombs on Japan. Get this man some pads! pic.twitter.com/981kt9snZV — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 14, 2020

According to CBS Sports, Gee said, “We need to learn to dance with the pandemic rather than being fearful of it. We have moved from ‘The Hammer,’ which I call where we just locked everything down, to what I call ‘The Dance.'” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I love this guy. This cat needs to run for president. He needs to lead this country. Is his advice solid? Is dancing with the virus smart?

I have no idea, but E. Gordon Gee is the hero American needs during this pandemic. He’s the man to lead the charge.

He’s the based voice of reason that answered when America called out!

West Virginia President Gordon Gee tells us he believes students and athletes should return to campus this fall. “We need to get over the panic. If one of our athletes gets coronavirus, we can’t just shut the whole thing down. We have to learn how to control that part of it.” — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) May 18, 2020

The history books will look back and remember who was supporting football fans during this crisis and who wasn’t.

There’s no doubt Gee has secured his spot in the history books. Now let’s polish up our shoes, because we apparently have some dancing to do!