Joe Biden: One Thing ‘Everybody Has In Common In Jail’ Is They ‘Can’t Read’

Former Vice President Joe Biden said Friday that something everybody in jail has in common is that they “can’t read.”

The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee told popular radio host Charlamagne Tha God that people in jail were “victims of abuse” and lack “job skills,” while discussing prison reform. (RELATED: Joe Biden Says America Needs More ‘Economic Intercourse’)

“Only a couple things everybody has in common in jail,” Biden said. “One is they were the victims of abuse or their kids were, or their mother was. Number two: can’t read. Number three: they don’t have any job skills, they were in a position where they didn’t get a chance.”

The remarks were one of several comments made by the former vice president during the interview. Biden also said Friday morning that black voters who are undecided between his candidacy and President Donald Trump’s “ain’t black.” (RELATED: Joe Biden Left Speechless As He Tries To Explain Why He Can’t Search Tara Reade’s Name In Delaware Records)

“You got more questions but I’ll tell you if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black,” Biden said.

Charlamagne responded that his decision has “nothing to do with Trump,” adding that he wants to see a plan from Biden to help the black community.

“It don’t have nothing to do with Trump, it has to do with the fact — I want something for my community,” he said.