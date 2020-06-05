Joe Biden: 10-15% Of Americans Are ‘Not Very Good People’

Former Vice President Joe Biden said Thursday that some 10-15 % of Americans are “not very good people.”

Biden made the comments during a virtual town hall moderated by actor Don Cheadle, and added that he did believe that most Americans were good and wanted positive change for the country. (RELATED: We Know Twitter’s Been Busy Fact-Checking Trump — Here Are Some Of The Biden Whoppers They Missed)

WATCH:

Joe Biden says that about “10 to 15 Percent” of Americans are “not very good people.” pic.twitter.com/xwd1W6tLrr — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 5, 2020

“Look, if elected, my view is that you will have address these issues straight on,” Biden said, saying that the way a president speaks about race relations matters. “So when a president stands up and divides people all the time, you’re going to get the worst of us to come, the worst in us to come out.”

Biden went on to say that the president’s words had the power to change the attitude of the country.

“Do we want our kids — do we really think that this is as good as we can be as a nation? I don’t think the vast majority of people think that. There are probably anywhere from 10 to 15 % of the people out there that are just not very good people. But that’s not who we are,” Biden said. “The vast majority of people are decent. We have to appeal to that and we have to unite people.”

The hosts of “Fox & Friends” discussed Biden’s comments Friday morning, wondering whether he would be forced to clarify those remarks as he had to do recently with comments he made on “The Breakfast Club” about black voters.

Griff Jenkins pointed out the fact that Biden had violated one of the cardinal rules of campaigning: “don’t alienate your base, don’t alienate any voter for that matter.” Jenkins also noted the irony that Biden had set apart the Americans he labeled “not very good people” in the breath as a call for unity.

Steve Doocy pointed out that, in a nation of over 300 million people, 10-15% was upwards of 50 million people. “Joe Biden would like most of those people to vote for him,” Doocy added.

“Maybe he will clarify,” Ainsley Earhardt concluded. “Because I do want to hear who this 15% is. Are they Democrats? Are they Republicans? Is it 15% of all of America? Hopefully he will explain.”

WATCH: