Richard Sherman Says It ‘Speaks Volumes’ That Jerry Jones Isn’t Talking About Race Relations In America

San Francisco 49ers star Richard Sherman doesn’t seem too happy with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

Over the past couple weeks, race relations in America have been under a spotlight ever since the death of George Floyd and talk of national anthem protests starting back up.

Protests and riots spread across America following Floyd’s death, and many people in the world of sports have spoken up. In fact, the Cowboys even promoted the idea of peaceful protest on social media. It’s just not good enough for Sherman! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Sherman told the San Francisco Chronicle the following, according to BroBible:

It’s not pulling [NFL owners] like it is the rest of the country. Because if it was, then they’d speak. Jerry Jones, especially, has no problem speaking up any other time about anything else. But when it’s such a serious issue, and he could really make a huge impact on it with a few words, his silence speaks volumes.

Let me be the first to say that I respect the hell out of Richard Sherman. I really do. Ever since he was with the Seahawks, I’ve been a fan.

The man keeps it real and he shoots people straight with how he sees stuff. He’s never been one to hide from criticism or his views.

#49ers Richard Sherman said radio analyst Tim Ryan apologized to individuals at team hotel for his “dark skin” comment about Lamar Jackson, said Ryan made “valid” points but could have chosen better words pic.twitter.com/O8dWOztQiC — Cam Inman (@CamInman) December 5, 2019

Having said that, it now seems we’ve reached the point of the conversation where those who don’t speak up loudly enough or correctly will now be dragged.

Should Jerry Jones speak up on race relations in America? That’s up to Jerry Jones to decide. It’s not up to his players, friends, family or other employees.

Highlight: @readdanwrite asks @drewbrees what the star NFL quarterback thinks about “players kneeling again when the NFL season starts.”@drewbrees: “I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.” Full exchange: pic.twitter.com/MpCkFyOMed — Yahoo Finance (@YahooFinance) June 3, 2020

That’s a decision only Jones can make, and maybe he’s okay taking a backseat so that others can do the talking.

Believe it or not, it’s okay to admit that you’re not qualified to speak on an issue or admit you just don’t feel comfortable.

At the end of the day, Jerry Jones has to decide what he’s comfortable and what he wants to do. That’s not on Sherman’s shoulders or anyone else’s job to do.