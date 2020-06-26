James Carville Declares Trump Has ‘No Chance’ Of Winning Reelection

Veteran political strategist James Carville declared Thursday that President Donald Trump has “zero” chance of getting reelected in the November presidential contest.

“I think there is a better chance Donald Trump does not run for re-election, than he is reelected,” Carville told MSNBC’s “The 11th Hour,” hosted by Brian Williams.

Carville’s confidence has been backed up by numerous polls recently that show Biden leading Trump in battleground states by double digits. The Clinton confidant, who was a cable news regular throughout the 1990s, recently stated that Republicans “will kill people to stay in power.” (RELATED: James Carville Has Meltdown Over Bernie Sanders And Socialism In The Democratic Party)

“There is no chance he’s gonna be reelected,” Carville insisted. “If you just take the events of the last 10 days, obviously he has no control over the virus, he has no control over the tension in the streets … he’s lost control over everything.”

“Zero chance he’s gonna be reelected,” Carville said again, suggesting that perhaps someone close to Trump should break the bad news to the president.

“Jared, or somebody, is gonna have to sit down and have a real, like, talk, a real man-to-man, a come-to-Jesus as people used to say, I don’t know what is it,” Carville said. “That is, that which can’t continue will not.”

Host Williams suggested that his network’s liberal audience would be on-side with Carville’s prediction. Carville responded by noting that Democrats remain “traumatized” by presidential nominee Hillary Clinton’s defeat to Trump in 2016. (RELATED: ‘Let’s Shut This Puppy Down’: James Carville Is Ready To Call The Democratic Primary For Joe Biden)

Carville dismissed fears that Biden is prone to gaffes and often appears to be disorientated when he is speaking, saying “every politician makes gaffes.”

“That’s idiotic, we’re going to win,” Carville continued, saying “the Biden campaign has actually been pretty good.”

“Deal with it Democrats: you’re going to win.”

In a May 24 interview, Trump said that Biden “doesn’t know he’s alive.”

When asked if he could think of a single positive quality that Biden possesses in his quest to be president, Trump responded, “Well, I would have said experience, but he doesn’t really have experience because I don’t think he remembers what he did yesterday. So how is that experience? He’s been there a long time. He was never known as a smart person.”