‘Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare’ Removes ‘OK’ Hand Gesture

The “OK” hand signal has been wiped from “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.”

According to the Independent, the popular hand gesture has been removed from the hit video game. The Independent reported that developer Infinity Ward and publisher Activision aren’t commenting on why the gesture was scrubbed, but it could certainly be tied to the fact some people view it as racist. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

As pointed out by BroBible, Infinity Ward released a statement in June about removing racism from the game. Not long after that, the hand signal was nuked. The “OK” hand signal, which has been around forever, is viewed as racist by some thanks to a 4Chan troll job, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

The craziest part about this whole situation is that “Call of Duty” isn’t the only thing to scrub the “OK” signal over the 4Chan hoax.

San Jose State announced they would stop doing their spartan helmet sign because it resembles the “OK” sign.

The “Spartan Up” hand gesture will be retired as a San José State tradition because it closely resembles the “white power” hand gesture, announced SJSU President Mary Papazian in a campuswide email Thursday. Full story is linked below!https://t.co/VhzgxKEfR4 pic.twitter.com/BmVIYPBICH — The Spartan Daily (@SpartanDaily) June 19, 2020

How pathetic has society become that 4Chan hoaxes can now get popular hand gestures removed from video games and football game day activities?

We’re living in an absolutely pathetic time. Just how racist is this horrific symbol?

Well, you can see a photo of former President Barack Obama doing it right here. Not satisfied? Here’s a photo of LeBron James also throwing up the OK gesture.

We’re done as a society if we start banning stuff over hoaxes. The “OK” gesture has been around for as long as I’ve been alive, and nobody ever thought it was racist.

I’m not sure anyone with a brain thinks it’s even racist today, but we have to cleanse our society because of a 4Chan hoax. Well done, folks!

“Call of Duty” should be ashamed of this stupid decision.