UK Bans Huawei: Now What?

Nile Gardiner, the director of the Margaret Thatcher Center for Freedom at the Heritage Foundation, spoke with the Daily Caller’s Samantha Renck about the U.K.’s decision to ban Huawei, what threat the Chinese telecom company poses and more.

“Huawei is China’s biggest technology company,” Gardiner explained. “And Huawei is already established in dozens of countries across the world including many European countries. For all intents and purposes, Huawei is a state-controlled entity and in other words, is controlled by the Chinese Communist Party.”

Gardiner further explained that “Huawei is widely viewed in the western world as posing a security risk to the west, which is why Huawei is subject to some very tough U.S. sanctions including a new wave of sanctions implemented by the U.S. Commerce Department just a few weeks ago.”

“Huawei has already, in fact, been embedded in the U.K.’s telecommunications networks now for nearly 20 years and so finally at last, Huawei is being given the boot by the British government.”

Gardiner also discussed the economic implications of this ban, future relations between the U.S. and the U.K. and more. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: FCC Chairman Ajit Pai Explains The ‘Unique Threat’ Chinese Companies Pose To US)

