Sports Reporter Trolls Trevor Lawrence’s Engagement

Sports reporter Matt Trent had some jokes for his viewers about Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence getting engaged.

The Clemson star and future top NFL pick recently got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Marissa Mowry. Naturally, pretty much everyone is happy for him. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trevor Lawrence (@tlawrence16) on Jul 17, 2020 at 7:02pm PDT

However, WBRZ’s Matt Trent made some comments on his broadcast about Joe Burrow being Lawrence’s daddy and the young gunslinger giving another ring away on a field, which is a reference to LSU’s title win over the Tigers.

You can watch his full comments below.

Nothing better than seeing your son take the next step as a man. Congrats to Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence on his engagement. @JoeyB is one proud dad!! #GeauxTigers #LSU pic.twitter.com/86IS8mENdF — Matt Trent (@MCTrent23) July 18, 2020

This right here is why college football is the absolute best. Last Friday was one of Lawrence’s happiest days of his life.

He found a woman he truly loves, and is prepared to take that next step with her and get married. It’s an incredible journey to be on.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marissa Layne Mowry (@marissamowry210) on Jul 18, 2020 at 8:02am PDT

Yet, the LSU faithful aren’t going to announce that news without reminding the world of the national title game.

That’s not how it works in college football. When you win a national title, you remind everybody about it forever and you call your quarterback your opponent’s daddy.

Welcome to the sport of college football, folks.

Never change, college football fans. Never change.