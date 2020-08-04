Exclusive Candace Owens Interview Part 2: Why She Thinks The Election Is Rigged

Candace Owens sat down with the Daily Caller’s editorial director Vince Coglianese to discuss the upcoming election and why she believes the results may be “rigged.”

Like President Donald Trump, Owens sees the potential mass use of mail-in ballots as a potential threat to the legitimacy of the November election. She also argues the coronavirus pandemic has made both Trump and presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden less available to the American people than almost any other pair of candidates in American history.

“This is the greatest rigging of an American election that we are all playing a part in right now,” Owens said. “We don’t see the candidates; candidates aren’t allowed to travel and talk about their policies.” (RELATED: Exclusive Candace Owens Interview, Part One: Her Views On Black Lives Matter)

She also said there have been grumblings of cancelling the presidential debates altogether.

Trump himself has repeatedly suggested the election could be “rigged,” and that mail-in voting increases the possibility of fraud. He floated the idea of delaying the election in a tweet last week, but the idea was roundly rejected even by his Republican allies on Capitol Hill.

“Never in the history of this country, through wars, depressions and the Civil War, have we ever not had a federally scheduled election on time,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a statement. “We will find a way to do that again this November 3rd. We will cope with whatever the situation is and have the election on November 3rd as already scheduled.”

Trump later backed off the suggestion, saying he did not want to change the date of the election but restating his fears that mail-in voting could invite fraud.

WATCH:

Check out TheDC’s other videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel so you never miss out.

SUBSCRIBE!

NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s most recent videos:

EXCLUSIVE: FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr Explains Why The US Needs To Beat China On 5G

EXCLUSIVE: Scott Walker Blasts Wisconsin Riots And Dems Blockading Police Reform

How Hundreds Of Thousands Of Volunteers Are Making Trump’s Virtual Campaign Happen