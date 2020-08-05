Editorial

Big 10 Officially Announces 10-Game Conference Schedule For The 2020 Season

NCAA Football: College Football Playoff Semifinal-Ohio State vs Clemson

(Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports - via Reuters)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
The Big 10 made the conference’s 2020 football plans official Wednesday morning.

The B1G will officially play 10 conference games during the coronavirus pandemic starting the weekend of Sept. 5. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to the conference, the B1G title game is scheduled for Dec. 5, but could be moved as far back as Dec. 19.

You can see the full schedule below.

Okay, we all expected this move to happen, and now it’s here. Now, it’s official. After weeks and weeks of anticipation, the B1G has finally set 2020 football plans into stone.

Personally, I love that we’re doing 10 games. I was worried we might play fewer. Clearly, that’s no longer an issue.

We have two bye weeks, which provide flexibility for everyone in the league. Overall, Kevin Warren should be applauded because this is a hell of a great plan.

Also, as anticipated, Michigan vs. Ohio State won’t happen at the end of the year. Instead, it’ll happen Oct. 24.

I think fans can live with that date.

Overall, the B1G hit a home run with this plan. We’re starting as scheduled, and the B1G title game is happening in early December as of right now.

I literally have zero complaints. Shoutout to everyone involved for the great job.

 