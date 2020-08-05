Big 10 Officially Announces 10-Game Conference Schedule For The 2020 Season

The Big 10 made the conference’s 2020 football plans official Wednesday morning.

The B1G will officially play 10 conference games during the coronavirus pandemic starting the weekend of Sept. 5. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to the conference, the B1G title game is scheduled for Dec. 5, but could be moved as far back as Dec. 19.

The Big Ten announced approved plans for the 2020 football season — including a 10-game Conference-only schedule — and released medical protocols for all sports. The Conference also provided an update on competition start dates for remaining fall sports: https://t.co/fv78YGRQ9g — Big Ten Conference (@bigten) August 5, 2020

You can see the full schedule below.

???? 2020 SCHEDULE RELEASE ???? Plan accordingly, @B1GFootball fans. The 10-game regular season looks like this: pic.twitter.com/nlh7ET4FOv — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) August 5, 2020

Okay, we all expected this move to happen, and now it’s here. Now, it’s official. After weeks and weeks of anticipation, the B1G has finally set 2020 football plans into stone.

Personally, I love that we’re doing 10 games. I was worried we might play fewer. Clearly, that’s no longer an issue.

We have two bye weeks, which provide flexibility for everyone in the league. Overall, Kevin Warren should be applauded because this is a hell of a great plan.

Also, as anticipated, Michigan vs. Ohio State won’t happen at the end of the year. Instead, it’ll happen Oct. 24.

I think fans can live with that date.

Overall, the B1G hit a home run with this plan. We’re starting as scheduled, and the B1G title game is happening in early December as of right now.

I literally have zero complaints. Shoutout to everyone involved for the great job.