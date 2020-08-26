Entertainment

Melania And Tiffany Wow In Jaw-Dropping Looks During RNC Speeches

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Melania and Tiffany Trump definitely turned heads when they stepped out in jaw-dropping looks for their speeches Tuesday on the second day of the Republican National Convention.

The first lady looked just as stunning as ever when she stepped out in an olive green jacket and skirt combo for her speech at the RNC from the newly renovated Rose Garden at the White House. (RELATED: Melania Stuns In Pale-Pink Dress At Reception During UN General Assembly [PHOTOS])

She completed the incredible look with loose hair and matching colored high heels.

To say she looked perfect would be an understatement. (RELATED: Celebrate Ivanka Trump’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks [SLIDESHOW])

The first daughter looked just as terrific in a striking powder blue pantsuit with a sparkling blue sequins top as she spoke at the convention.

She completed the stunning look with loose hair and high heels.(RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks As First Lady [SLIDESHOW])

FLOTUS‘ and Tiffany’s fashion sense is always on point as has been noted numerous times before.

Check out some of Melania’s greatest looks here and Tiffany’s must-see outfits throughout the years here.