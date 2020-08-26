Melania And Tiffany Wow In Jaw-Dropping Looks During RNC Speeches

Melania and Tiffany Trump definitely turned heads when they stepped out in jaw-dropping looks for their speeches Tuesday on the second day of the Republican National Convention.

The first lady looked just as stunning as ever when she stepped out in an olive green jacket and skirt combo for her speech at the RNC from the newly renovated Rose Garden at the White House.

She completed the incredible look with loose hair and matching colored high heels.

To say she looked perfect would be an understatement.

The first daughter looked just as terrific in a striking powder blue pantsuit with a sparkling blue sequins top as she spoke at the convention.

She completed the stunning look with loose hair and high heels.

FLOTUS‘ and Tiffany’s fashion sense is always on point as has been noted numerous times before.

